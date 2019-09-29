Those wishing to say goodbye to former French President Jacques Chirac, who died on Thursday, gather at the Disabled House in central Paris a few hours before the ceremony.

The ceremony should begin at 14.00 (15.00 Moscow time), one already by 12.00 (13.00 Moscow time) a line was built in a few hundred meters.

The Chirac family expressed a desire to hold a farewell ceremony at the Disabled House. The coffin with the body of the former president of France will be exhibited in the courtyard of the Invalides.

On Thursday evening, the Champs Elysees opened a book of condolences in which several thousand French left notes in memory of Chirac. Condolence books are open by the City Hall of Paris and all the districts of the city, of which Chirac has been mayor for 18 years, as well as in other French cities.

Chirac died on Thursday at the 87th year of life, surrounded by relatives. He served as president of France from 1995 to 2007. Chirac will be buried at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris next to his eldest daughter Laurence, who died in 2016.

