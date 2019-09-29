A large delegation from Western countries, which includes representatives of the United States and Germany, arrives in Crimea on a study visit on Sunday, said the head of the committee on interethnic relations and public diplomacy, Yuri Hempel.

“The delegation arrives in Crimea on Sunday. It consists of 22 people from Norway, Belgium, Holland, USA, Germany. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen ties between public diplomacy. The visit will last until October 6,” Hempel said.

In addition, according to him, during the visit, the presentation of the book “Our Crimea” by the head of the public organization “People’s Diplomats of Norway”, the deputy of the land parliament Hendrik Weber will take place.

“The book contains a lot of objective and positive materials related to the Crimean Spring and the dynamics of the development of the peninsula in recent years,” Hempel emphasized.

The official part of the visit, he said, will begin with a visit to Sevastopol, after which a series of public events will take place in Simferopol. Foreign guests also plan to visit the Crimean Federal University. V.I. Vernadsky and the international children’s center “Artek”.

“A meeting is planned in the Crimean parliament, as well as a visit to Yevpatoriya and Yalta,” Hempel emphasized.

