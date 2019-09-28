Ukrainian security officials violated the ceasefire in Donbass six times since the beginning of the day, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic told reporters in the People’s Police on Saturday.



“From the beginning of the current day, the enemy fired on the territory of our republic six times”, – a representative of the People’s Police of the DPR said.



According to him, the Ukrainian security forces fired seven mines in the Republic of Gorlovka under control. In Dokuchaevsk and the village of Aleksandrovka, the fire was carried out from small arms, and in the village of Staromikhaylovka in the west of Donetsk it was carried out from BMP weapons, grenade launchers, machine guns and small arms. As a result of the shelling, six residential buildings were damaged.

Tags: DPR; LPR; Ukraine