32eme vendredi de mobilisation. La grande prière hebdomadaire vient de s’achever. Des groupes de manifestants se forment pour rejoindre le grand cortège qui descend de la rue Didouche Mourad, au centre de la capitale#Alger #Algérie pic.twitter.com/pC0e0lELg1 — Zahra Rahmouni (@ZahraaRhm) September 27, 2019

The participants of the rally, taking place on the 32nd consecutive Friday, protest that the elections scheduled for December 12 should be held according to the scenario of the authorities. Protesters consider Algeria’s former Prime Minister Ali Benflis to nominate his candidacy for the top post as a “trick and maneuver” of the ruling regime that wants to maintain the current state of affairs by staging an “elective masquerade”.

