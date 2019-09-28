The attempts of Washington and Ankara to create a security zone in northern Syria are a violation of international law and the UN Charter. This was stated during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly by the Syrian Foreign Minister Valid Muallem.

According to him, the United States and Turkey maintain an illegal military presence in northern Syria, reports TASS.

Muallem added that the American and Turkish sides “are so arrogant that they are discussing the creation of a so-called security zone in northern Syria, as if it was about creating such a zone on American or Turkish soil”.

“This is a violation of international law and the UN Charter”, – said the Head of the Syrian Foreign Affairs agency.

Muallem also said that in Idlib, terrorists keep Syrians “as a human shield”.

Tags: Syria; the USA; Turkey