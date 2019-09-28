Being the President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko demanded to close the case against the gas company Burisma which featured the son of the Vice President of the United States on the board of directors.

This is stated in the testimony of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was forced to resign, refusing to turn off his investigation. The testimony was published by the ColonelCassad blogger.

“The fact is that I was forced to leave the post, because I conducted a large-scale investigation of corruption schemes at the Burisma Holdings company, which was engaged in the production of natural gas in Ukraine, with Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, on the board of directors”, – said Shokin.

According to him, the company received support from the United States. In fact, in view of the circumstances, Barack Obama’s Vice President lobbied for its interests.

“Several times, President Poroshenko insisted that I look at the criminal and hush up the proceedings against Burisma, and also consider the possibility of closing investigative actions against the company, which I did not do. Therefore, I had to resign under direct and intense pressure from Joe Biden and the US administration”, – he said.

