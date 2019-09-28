بالفيديو.. شاهد احتفالات المصريين فى المنصة الآن بمدينة نصر دعمًا للرئيس #السيسي

#قناة_دريم| بالفيديو.. شاهد احتفالات المصريين فى المنصة الآن بمدينة نصر دعمًا للرئيس #السيسي

Опубликовано ‎Dream TV Egypt – قناة دريم‎ Пятница, 27 сентября 2019 г.

Numerous actions in support of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Armed Forces of the Republic were held on Friday in Cairo and other cities of the country. They were organized as opposed to pickets and anti-government protests that swept through several cities exactly a week ago.

Tags: ; ; ;