More than 1.1 thousand Syrian refugees returned to Syria from the territories of foreign countries over the past day, according to the newsletter of the Russian center for the reconciliation of warring parties and the control of the movement of refugees.

“Over the past day, 1,108 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, including 438 people from Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints (132 women, 223 children), from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint – 670 people (201 women, 342 children)”, – the statement said.

It is reported that over the past day the Russian side did not carry out humanitarian and charity events.

According to the refugee reception center, the engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.4 hectares of land in El Harra, Jasim (province of Deraa) and the Duma (province of Damascus) per day. 30 explosive objects were discovered and destroyed.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. At the end of 2017, a victory was announced over the ISIS* terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. In some areas of the country, stripping from militants continues. At the moment, a political settlement, the restoration of Syria, and the return of refugees are in the forefront.

* – Terrorist organization prohibited in Russia

