German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel can still forgive the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky for his reckless complaints of Donald Trump about the lack of support from the European Union, but this should not be expected from Emmanuel Macron.

This was told by columnist Yulia Mostovaya in her publication for the Ukrainian edition of ZN.UA.

She drew attention to the fact that it was Merkel, who was the “last of the Mohicans” in the issue of adherence to European values, who for a long time initiated the “sanctioned unity” in the European Union.

“The insults expressed by the president of Ukraine will not just be the reason, but the reason that the leading EU countries were looking for, tired of a suitcase without a handle called“ Ukraine,” Mostovaya emphasizes.

At the same time, she emphasizes that European information resources have already begun to work on the escalation of indignation in society in relation to Ukraine.

As News Front previously reported, the US presidential administration has declassified the transcript of a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky in order to refute the Democrats’ claims that the head of the White House was putting pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart. Trump could not change this position of his opponents, but instead he seriously framed Zelensky, who during the conversation complained of insufficient support from the EU.

Tags: Angela Merkel; anti-Russia sanctions; anti-russian hysterics; Emmanuel Macron; politics; Vladimir Zelenskiy