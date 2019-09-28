Yemeni insurgents from the Ansar Alla (Hussites) movement captured several thousand Saudi Arabian soldiers and officers during a large-scale military operation in the Saudi border town of Najran, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, General Yahya Saria, said to the rebel channel.

“The large-scale military operation “Victory from God “in the direction of Nazhran is the largest operation against enemy forces since the aggression (2015), which lasted for several months… the result of the operation was the complete defeat of three enemy brigades, the seizure of hundreds of vehicles and armored vehicles and the taking of the captivity of thousands of military personnel of the enemy forces, including a large number of commanders, officers and soldiers of the Saudi army”, – said Sarii.

In the near future, according to the speaker, additional details of the operation will be announced.

The military-political conflict in Yemen between the government and Hussite rebels from the Shiite Ansar Alla movement has been ongoing since 2014. Since March 2015, the military coalition of the Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia has been on the side of the government. In December 2018, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met for the first time in several years at a negotiation table organized under the auspices of the UN in Stockholm. They managed to reach a number of important agreements, in particular, on the exchange of prisoners, a ceasefire in the port city of the Red Sea, Hodeida and its transfer by the Hussites to UN control.

Tags: Asia; Houthi; Middle East; Saudi Arabia