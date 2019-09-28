The duty of every citizen of Latvia is to honor the memory of the militants of the Latvian Legion Waffen SS, who fought on the side of Hitler against the Soviet army.

This statement was made by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Artis Pabriks, speaking at an event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the battle at the settlement of More.

“The fighters of the Latvian Legion fought on their own land with an adversary who was ten times superior in numbers. For two weeks they kept this defensive line near Sigulda, preventing the Soviet troops from reaching Riga,” the official proudly says.

In this regard, he also called “to the depths of their hearts to honor these patriots” who actually collaborated with the Nazi occupiers. Moreover, the minister called the Latvian Legion Waffen SS “pride for the people and the country.”

“In places like the Sea, near the trenches and burials of our legionnaires, we take our strength and confidence in the future of our country, confidence that our republic and nation deserve the best,” said Pabriks.

Tags: Latvia; Latvian NATO combat group; Latvian Russian Union; Nazi; politics; Second World War