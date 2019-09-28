Tbilisi will have to dialogue with Moscow to resolve the crisis in bilateral relations.

This statement was made by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili following the results of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“It is unacceptable for Georgia not to try this path and remain self-contained,” she said, stressing that, in principle, Tbilisi has only two ways to resolve the conflict – military and diplomatic. According to her, Georgia prefers to abandon the military, which means it remains to make contact with Russia.

As News Front reported earlier, during the session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian and Georgian foreign ministers also managed to communicate, to which the pro-Western opposition in Tbilisi responded with a storm of indignation. Georgian nationalists summoned the diplomat to parliament, demonstratively demanding explanations for the meeting, which, according to the opposition, was held “behind the back of the people.” The minister was accused of not having previously consulted with the legislature and the public, which caught the pro-Western forces by surprise.

