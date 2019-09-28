Ukrainian security forces opened sniper fire on the western outskirts of Donetsk, a residential building was damaged. This was reported by the representative office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire.

Since July 21, an indefinite truce has been in effect in the Donbass. For the first time during the conflict, it includes additional measures for its control. Among them there is a ban on carrying out any kind of fire, sabotage, and the deployment of weapons in and around settlements.



“The armed formations of Ukraine opened fire on the village of Aleksandrovka. Small arms were used in the direction of the village, sniper fire prohibited by additional measures of ceasefire control was also recorded”, – said the representative of the DPR in the JCCC.



According to him, as a result of the shelling, a residential building was damaged.

