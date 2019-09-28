Afghanistan’s intelligence services eliminated 34 Taliban militants, another 18 Taliban were detained on presidential election day, Khaama Press reported citing a press release from the National Security Directorate.

According to security services, 16 operations were carried out in Kabul and its suburbs and 14 Taliban were detained trying to disrupt the elections. During operations in other provinces of the country, special services eliminated 34 militants and detained another 4 Taliban.

In total, 29 operations against the Taliban were carried out in the country.

The elections were held with enhanced security measures amid a statement by the radical Taliban group about their intention to disrupt the vote. However, there were no reports of major attacks, similar to those that occurred in the previous two weeks. Dozens of people became victims of several terrorist attacks in September; the Taliban claimed responsibility for them.

