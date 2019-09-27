Ukrainian security officials mine the area of the withdrawal of forces station near Petrovsky in the Donbass, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, told reporters on Friday.

“The command of the armed forces of Ukraine continues to mine the territory in the area of the withdrawal of forces and equipment No. 3 in the Petrovske area. We have fixed the installation of an additional 138 anti-tank mines by the enemy”, – Basurin said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian security forces, in order to hide located near the contact line heavy weapons, suppress the signal of the OSCE mission UAV drones.

In 2016, the contact group for the settlement of the situation in Ukraine signed a framework decision on the withdrawal of forces and means of the parties of the conflict in Donbass. Withdrawal of forces in the area of settlements Zolote and Petrovske took place in 2016, in the Stanytsya Luganska – in June 2019. Thus in DNR and LNR repeatedly declared that the Ukrainian security officers moved deep into sites of withdrawal around Petrovske and Zolote, and insisted on parity restoration.

