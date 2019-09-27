US president Donald Trump said that the Iranian government allegedly wanted to hold a meeting with him, but first demanded to remove the US sanctions, what was rejected.

“Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course not!”- Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this week participated in the UN General Assembly, but never met, despite the efforts of several countries, including France and Germany.

Tags: Donald Trump; Iran; USA