Warsaw is still keeping to the policy of servility towards Washington, joyfully announcing that $ 6.5 billion of taxpayers’ money will go to the US treasury from the “blessing” of the US Congress.

It is this amount that is discussed in the contract for the purchase by Poland of 32 fifth-generation F-35 fighters.

“The US Congress approved of the sale of 32 modern F-35 aircraft to Poland”, – said Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak, stressing that “this is not the end” of Warsaw’s cooperation with Washington.

According to reports, the supply of fighter jets will cost Poland $ 6.5 billion, but Blaschak bravely assured that Warsaw is ready to bargain with the overseas “partner”.

As News Front previously reported, the Poles have already criticized the expansion of the US military presence in Poland. Least of all, they appreciated the fact that they would have to “feed” US soldiers from the Polish budget, which would cost $ 50 million annually, not counting the $ 2 billion that Warsaw would spend on providing Americans with a comfortable stay.

