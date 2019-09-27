Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani was nearly accused of treason for negotiating with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The conversation between the politicians caused a storm of indignation among the associates of the fugitive ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili in his party “Unified National Movement”. It is widely known that it was they who were among the organizers of the summer anti-Russian campaign, which in the midst of the tourist season led to the cessation of direct flights with the Russian Federation.

This outcome of the protests was received extremely skeptically of Georgian society. It was against this background that the first meeting of the Russian and Georgian Foreign Ministers since 2008 took place.

Soon, Georgian nationalists called Zalkaliani to the Parliament, demonstratively demanding explanations for the meeting, which, according to the opposition, was held “behind the back of the people”. The minister was accused of not having previously consulted with the legislature and the public, which caught the pro-Western forces by surprise.

At the same time, the Head of the Foreign Ministry calmly replied that he would still voice his position on the situation, but in October and within the framework of the “hour with the minister” format.

Zalkaliani and Lavrov had a conversation in New York at a session of the UN General Assembly.

As News Front previously reported, the US Department of State expressed veiled concern that a failed Russophobic campaign could spoil the position of pro-Western forces in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia.

Tags: Georgia; Lavrov; opposition; Russia