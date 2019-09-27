Over two years, 118 drones were destroyed in an attempt to attack the Khmeimim base in Syria. This was reported by RIA “Novosti” with reference to the statement of the official representative of the Russian defense Ministry, major General Igor Konashenkov.

As noted, a total of 58 drones were also neutralized since January 1 of this year.

According to Konashenkov, in most cases, aircraft were launched from the security zone in Idlib.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense spoke about the drones of terrorists shot down at Khmeimim.

