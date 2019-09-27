One meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Georgia and the Russian Federation is not capable of resolving all issues, but it was necessary, said Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, Georgian State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that on September 26, a meeting was organized on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, which is being held in New York, with the assistance of Switzerland, which, in the absence of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, represents Russia’s interests in Georgia and Georgia’s – in Russia. The parties discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, an exchange of views on regional security issues took place.

“This was the right step. We must do everything to ensure that the conflict is resolved peacefully, without war… These issues are discussed at the Geneva discussions, the same issue was considered at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries. We cannot and will not sit back”, – Tsikhelashvili told the reporters.



According to her, the society should not expect that one meeting will solve all the problems, but “the use of this opportunity was necessary”.

There are no diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia, the dialogue between the countries was maintained in the framework of the Geneva discussions and negotiations between Karasin and Abashidze, held since 2012 in Prague. The relations between the two countries were broken by the Georgian side after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on August 26, 2008.

