The European Union imposed sanctions on seven members of the Venezuelan security and intelligence forces. This is stated in a statement published by the Press service of the Council of the EU.

“The Council extended the restrictive measures to seven employees of the Venezuelan security and intelligence forces”, – the report said.

As noted, measures include a “travel ban and asset freeze”.

“The persons listed are involved in torture and other serious violations of human rights”, – the EU added.

Earlier in Venezuela, it was stated that the authorities of Latin America, which supported the sanctions against Caracas, are US puppets.

In May, the EU called for a peaceful solution to the crisis in the Bolivarian Republic by holding elections in the country.

They also noted that the Venezuelan international contact group is ready to send a political mission to Caracas to present concrete ideas for finding a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Tags: EU; sanctions; Venezuela