Tehran will support the relocation of UN headquarters from US territory to some other country if this proposal is brought up for discussion, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a press conference on September 26.

Such a question may be raised after the incident with visas for members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly, to which the US authorities have not issued them.

“Tehran will vote for moving the UN headquarters from the United States to another country if such a topic is discussed”, – Hassan Rouhani said.

He stressed that the United States does not have the right to block UN activities.

As previously reported, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow had already proposed to consider transferring some of the meetings of the UN General Assembly from the United States to the territory of other countries.

