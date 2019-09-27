Grigory Lukyantsev, deputy director of the department for humanitarian cooperation and human rights of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at the closing session of the OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meeting in Warsaw on Friday that the anniversary of the Victory in World War II should stimulate the OSCE countries to combat Nazism and rewriting history.

“During the meeting, the question was repeatedly raised about the need to consistently counter unscrupulous attempts to falsify and rewrite history, including World War II, which claimed the lives of tens of millions of people. The upcoming 75th anniversary of victory in this war in 2020 should be an additional incentive to build joint efforts in this direction”, – said Lukyantsev.

In this regard, he noted the inadmissibility of encouraging neo-Nazi manifestations and the glorification of the Nazis. “The position of the USA, Canada, the European Union, including the Baltic countries, and Ukraine regarding the acts of glorification of Nazism, the processions of “Waffen-SS” veterans, the glorification of collaborators and organizations such as the OUN and UIA , the manifestations of neo-Nazism and radical nationalism, is alarming Nazi literature and the “war” with monuments to those who liberated Europe from fascism, “said the representative of the Russian Federation.

