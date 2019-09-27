Moscow does not exclude the possibility of discussing with Tehran the supply of air defense systems, electronic warfare, as well as the creation of an integrated defense system for the Persian Gulf coast in Iran, head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He recalled that the current agreement on military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran has been in force since 2001. At the same time, Shugaev emphasized that at present, cooperation with Tehran is limited by UN Security Council resolutions 2231 and a decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated March 11, 2016.

“Russia acts strictly in accordance with international law, and therefore, no military-technical cooperation with Iran can be carried out by October 2020. Before the UN Security Council sanctions expire, it is possible to discuss cooperation in such areas as: supply of air defense systems; creation in Iran a comprehensive system for monitoring, protecting and defending the Persian Gulf coast; supply of electronic warfare equipment; modernization of air defense equipment previously delivered to Iran; supply of small arms and ammunition to it”, – said the head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation.

