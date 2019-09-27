On October 2, representatives of the Belarusian armed forces will observe the Silver Arrow-2019 NATO exercise in Latvia, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

“On October 2, two representatives of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, at the invitation of the Republic of Latvia, will take part in monitoring the active phase of the “Silver Arrow-2019” multinational tactical exercises of the armed forces of the NATO member states, conducted on its territory”, – said in a statement on the website of the department.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Defense, from September 30 to October 4, two Belarusian military will take part in a visit to an air base, military facility and a demonstration of new types of weapons and military equipment of the Slovak Armed Forces, which will be organized for representatives of OSCE participating States in the framework of the Vienna Document 2011 on confidence and security building measures.

International exercises Silver Arrow-2019 take place in Latvia from September 23 to October 6. Altogether, three thousand troops from Latvia, Albania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain take part in NATO exercises. The goal of the exercises is to improve the cooperation of the national armed forces with the allies, including the Latvian mechanized infantry brigade of the ground forces and the NATO battalion stationed in Latvia, planning and conducting defense operations.

The Vienna Document 2011 provides for a wide exchange of information on military forces, defense planning and military budgets. OSCE countries also notify each other of certain types of military activities, invite observers and conduct inspections. The document aims to further strengthen confidence and security between the participating countries (the OSCE includes 57 countries in Europe, Asia and America).

