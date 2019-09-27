Tehran does not seek nuclear weapons, which is why the IAEA conducts checks, said the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“We explained that anyone who wants to get nuclear weapons will at least reduce (the ability to) control, limit extensive surveillance. We did not lower the checks”, – Rouhani said after arriving from New York.

“The only thing we have reduced is the fulfillment of our obligations in nuclear activities, but our nuclear activities are under the supervision of the IAEA”, – said the Iranian President, whose speech was broadcast by Iranian television.