The Ukrainian militant, who took part in military exercises near the village of Yavorovo, Lviv region, demonstrated his Nazi sentiment to a wrong person, for which he paid with his life.



This was reported on Friday, September 27, by the official representative of the Armed Forces of the DPR Eduard Basurin, referring to sources of the Department.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a strategic exercise in the Lviv region, which took place with the participation of Polish troops. One of them was tired of the aggressive behavior of a Ukrainian colleague from the 184th training center of the Armed Forces, who managed to be marked for attacking and showing his Nazi sentiments. As a result, the Pole shot dead the 37-year-old Ukrainian.

Now the scandalous incident is being dealt with by the Security Service of Ukraine, however, first of all, the security forces are doing everything to conceal what has happened and not overshadow the pro-Western aspirations of “Nezalezhna”.

Basurin, in turn, did not rule out that the victim could have come from right-wing radical battalions, since many Nazis were “legitimized” in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.

“For the most part, nationalists do not hide their hatred and even openly demonstrate it, which, given the availability of weapons, leads to human casualties. One of such victims was the Ukrainian nationalist himself”, – he said.

Tags: military exercise; Poland; Ukraine