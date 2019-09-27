Tensions persist in the province of Karchi, in northern Ecuador, on the border with Colombia.

Ecuador is the latest country to rise up and check their corrupt government. Here they are very literally checking their riot police. pic.twitter.com/tf6x5KXmiV — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) September 27, 2019

Hundreds of carriers, farmers and traders took to the streets of Tulkan to demand tariff benefits, including from President Lenin Moreno.

The Protestants demand a new economic policy that would revive the economy of Karchi. People also oppose government corruption. During the protests on Thursday evening, there were clashes between protesters and national police officers. Fourteen people were arrested during the clashes. Alexander Chamorro, President of the Tulkan Chamber of Commerce, told Diario EXPRESO that they hoped to reach an agreement with the demonstrators on the night of September 26-27.

However, local residents report that protests are still ongoing.

Tags: Ecuador; protests; Tulkan