Ukrainian security officials violated the ceasefire in the Donbass 19 times over the past week, said Yakov Osadchy, chief of the press service of People’s Police of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, on Friday.

The new ceasefire in the Donbass entered into force on July 21. On September 20, the LPR stated that the Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire in the Donbass 14 times in a week.

“Over the past week, the Ukrainian security officials violated the ceasefire 19 times”, – Osadchy said at a briefing.

According to him, the Ukrainian security forces used artillery in caliber 152 and 122 mm, mortars in caliber 82 mm, anti-tank missile systems, BMP weapons, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms, shelling was carried out in the direction of eight settlements of the LPR.



“We emphasize that the facts of shelling of settlements are documented, the materials were transferred to representatives of international organizations located in the republic, as well as to the LPR Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against the commanders of 46, 14 and 59 brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”, – Osadchy said.

