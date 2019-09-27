Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the futility of Washington’s attempts to exert sanction pressure on Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters.



“The futility of attempts of sanctions and any other pressure on our country, which only undermine the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the interests of solving global key problems and undermine global security”, – the Ministry said.

