Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a meeting at the UN with the Chinese Foreign Minister Van I.

Opening the meeting, Lavrov said that the two ministers have a tradition of always finding time for meetings and discussions on the sidelines of international events in which they participate.

“I really appreciate this opportunity to discuss how things are primarily at the UN General Assembly, and see what we need to do to promote bilateral strategic partnerships and comprehensive cooperation in accordance with the decisions made by our leaders”, – Lavrov said.

In turn, Wang Yi noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the PRC and simultaneously the anniversary of Russian-Chinese diplomatic relations. The USSR, the successor of which is Russia, recognized the People’s Republic of China immediately after its creation in 1949.

“We have a high level of strategic contacts, these contacts are very important. It is necessary to constantly raise the level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, to make a common contribution and wisdom to the cause of peace and stability throughout the world.

I would also like to exchange views on issues of mutual interest”, – said the Foreign Minister of China.

Tags: China; Russia; the UN