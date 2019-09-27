The militants of the Jaish al-Izza terrorist group operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone were missing one of the field commanders.

This is reported by local information resources.

According to reports, the leader of the jihadists has been recently captured by militants of the region’s largest group, Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham. It is known that the prisoner was taken from the city of Idlib in an unknown direction, and his further fate is unknown.

As News Front previously reported, after the defeat of terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone by government forces, the groups organized an internecine confrontation in attempts to redistribute those territories that remained under their control.

At the same time, the leaders of Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham are trying to shift the blame for the failure to the Allied groups, although it was previously known that the command of the group set up its militants during the battles for Khan Sheikhun. This was told by one of the formation’s field commanders in a video message circulated by a well-known jihad propagandist whom, after that, they preferred to arrest.

Tags: Asia; Idlib; Middle East