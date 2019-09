The word is out @narendramodi You can’t hide behind that smile anymore and fool the world. You say all this for development. Really? Or is it for ethinic cleansing of Kashmiris? We will shine the light on your abuse of Kashmiris. #hollywood #Kashmir #savekashmirfrommodi pic.twitter.com/NR1RT6nuQX

— Tony Ashai (@tonyashai) September 26, 2019