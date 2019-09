Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani promises to expose videos, testimonies and documents on the interference in Ukraine during the 2016 US election campaign.

“Lesson for those who have integrity. Never, like Shiffless, make charges based on pure hearsay. I didn’t when the allegations of Ukraine illegal influence on 2016 election were presented, I got direct witnesses, video tapes and incriminating documents to prove it. Watch and Wait!”, – Giuliani wrote on his official Twitter page.