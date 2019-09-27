The alleged CIA officer was previously transferred to the White House for some time, but later returned to his previous job.

An unnamed whistleblower who has filed a complaint about a conversation between US and Ukrainian presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky may be an employee of the CIA. This was reported by The New York Times.

According to the publication, the alleged CIA officer was previously transferred to the White House for some time, but subsequently returned to his previous job.

Sources of The New York Times claimed that an unnamed intelligence well versed in matters of US foreign policy, particularly in the European sector.

According to the publication, the informant who filed a complaint against the two presidents “demonstrated a deep understanding of Ukrainian politics.”

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that lawyers representing the interests of the informant refused to confirm or deny information from the sources of the newspaper.

“Any decision to comment on any information that relates to the identity of the informant is extremely doubtful and reckless, because it could put that person in danger. The informant has the right to anonymity”, – the newspaper quotes one of his or her lawyers.

