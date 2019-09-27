Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the situation in Idlib is calm, attacks on Turkish observation posts have been stopped.

“There were attacks on our observation posts, but our colleagues held negotiations, now there are no problems, Idlib is calm. But we must remain vigilant. Because it is a complex region with a population of four million. We are obliged to provide these people with protection and avoid a new wave of refugees”, – Erdogan told Turkish reporters on board the plane, returning from the United States.

He added that Turkey will continue negotiations with the Russian Federation on a settlement in Idlib.

In September 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib, where there are more than a dozen different units. The largest of them are the union of the pro-Turkish groups “National Front for Liberation” and “Jabhat al-Nusra”, in total about 30 thousand militants.

Tags: Idlib; Russia; Turkey