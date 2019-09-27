The film is prepared for the fifth anniversary of the end of the battles for Lugansk.

In honor of the end of the battles for Lugansk, correspondents of the News Front made a documentary film telling about the horrors, difficulties, fair battles for the sake of people of LPR and their sufferings.

The year 2014 was a turning point for millions of residents of Donbass. It was also special for the hundreds of thousands of Luhansk residents to whom the war had come. The city with a difficult history was taken aback by the horror of fierce battles, siege, famine, lack of light and water. Lugansk felt the breath of death and was forced to fight for its life in the most literal sense.

Tags: documentary; LPR; Lugansk; News Front's documentary; Ukraine