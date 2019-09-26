has signed an agreement with the United States to accept migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

Under the agreement, the United States will be able to deport asylum-seekers who traveled through Honduras en route to the southern border of the United States.

Honduras is among the top countries in terms of world homicide rates and is not a safe place for those fleeing violence and poverty.

Guatemala and El Salvador have already signed similar agreements.

The United States is trying to sign “safe third country” agreements that would allow them to send back asylum seekers who pass through countries en route to the United States without resorting to them for protection.

