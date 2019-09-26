The US is imposing new sanctions against two Chinese companies for transporting Iranian oil contrary to US sanctions, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Today, the United States is taking further action as part of our campaign to exert maximum economic pressure against the Iranian regime and those who contribute to its destabilizing behavior”, – the statement said.

The Secretary of State emphasized that the new restrictions are aimed at “depriving the Iranian regime of critically important income”.

Sanctions will affect Kunlun Holding Company, COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian). It is noted that they own firms that have already been listed on the US sanctions list: China Concord Petroleum Co., Limited, Kunlun Shipping Company Limited, Pegasus 88 Limited, COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co, Ltd.

In addition, US restrictions apply to five employees of these companies.

