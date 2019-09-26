Third night of protests in front of the Spanish military police HQ in Barcelona: Spanish occupation forces out.

Third night of protest in Vilanova for the release of Catalans kidnapped by the Spanish paramilitary police pic.twitter.com/yzvXXWaCAx — Help Catalonia 🎗 (@CataloniaHelp2) September 25, 2019

Spanish police say they have arrested nine people suspected of planning a series of violent attacks for the anniversary of a divisive referendum.

Let them go.

No more beatings, kidnappings, violence and weapons.

No more beatings, kidnappings, violence and weapons. pic.twitter.com/aUN0zksSSA — Help Catalonia 🎗 (@CataloniaHelp2) September 25, 2019

The suspects are described as Catalan separatists by police sources, who say they plotted to strike on 1 October.

That will be the second anniversary of a Catalan independence referendum declared illegal by Spanish courts.

