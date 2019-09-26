After a loud story with the publication of the full transcript of the conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, it became known that the White House could publish a transcript of another conversation between the two leaders.

This was stated by Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post.

This is a conversation that took place on April 22, 2019, when Vladimir Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine.

“I think we should request a publication and a first conversation as well. It was great,” said Donald Trump.

The US president also said that Vice President Mike Pence had “one or two” conversations with Zelensky, and that information about these calls should also be published. “All conversations were all excellent,” the American leader said.

Trump also did not agree that his actions during the conversation with the Ukrainian leader were unlawful. “What impeachment?” – asked Trump. – “For the fact that you have a wonderful meeting or a wonderful telephone conversation? It was excellent. It was a perfect conversation.”

Tags: conversation; Donald Trump; talks; the White House; Ukraine; US; Vladimir Zelenskiy