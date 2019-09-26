The European Commission continues to expect concrete proposals from the United Kingdom on the conditions for Britain to exit the EU (Brexit) in order to resolve the contradictions in the regime of Northern Ireland’s stay in the European single market. The official representative of the European Commission Mina Andreeva said this to reporters on Thursday.

The British side “should offer legally sound solutions that are compatible with the withdrawal agreement”, – said the representative.

“The EC is still ready to consider them for compliance with the goals of the back-stop”, – Andreeva said.

The main obstacle to the conclusion of a deal between London and Brussels was the provision on “back-stop” – a special regime that should temporarily ensure that Northern Ireland remains in the EU customs union and the single European market after the implementation of Brexit. The UK does not agree to backstop in the form in which it is prescribed in the draft agreement with the EU, but Brussels is not satisfied with London’s current proposals to introduce a single customs regime for agricultural products and food products on the island of Ireland.

