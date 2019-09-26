More than 900 fires occurred in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic due to shelling by Ukrainian security forces since the start of the conflict in the Donbass, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR told reporters on Thursday.

“Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 930 fires have occurred in the territory of the DPR as a result of the ingress of explosive objects,” the department noted.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, during the conflict about 112 thousand unexploded ordnance were neutralized.

