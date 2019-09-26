Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud has admitted responsibility for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. This is stated in the announcement of the documentary, published on September 26 on the website of the US public broadcasting Service (PBS).

The film, directed by journalist Martin Smith, will be aired on October 1. In it, the Crown Prince said that the murder incident occurred “on his watch”.

According to the Prince, he didn’t know about the murder. Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud reminded that the Kingdom has 20 million subjects and 3 million officials, and it is impossible to know about the actions of each of them.

He also explained that the participants in the murder of the journalist flew from Riyadh to Istanbul and back on planes from the Royal air fleet, as they have such a right by virtue of official duties.

Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. The Turkish authorities have records of the incident, from which it follows that the journalist was dealt with by Saudi intelligence officers.

