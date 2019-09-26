Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister said all options, including a military response, are open after attacks on two oil facilities for which he accuses Iran.

While Saudi Arabia wanted to avoid war and escalation, Iran would be responsible for the attacks of drones and missiles, Adel al-Jubeyr BBC said.

The U.S. assessment that Iran was behind the attacks was supported by Britain, France and Germany this week.

Iran denies any involvement.

The Houthis insurgent movement in Yemen, which is fighting the Saudi-led Coalition, directed at Iran, said it was sending drones to targets.

But Saudi officials say the range, scale, and complexity of the attacks exceeded the Houthis.

