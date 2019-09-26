According to a newsletter on the website of the defense Ministry, Russia within in the framework of the Commission on the truce in Syria for the day recorded 29 cases of violations of the ceasefire, Turkey-15.

“The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish commission to consider issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 29 facts of firing in the provinces: Idlib – 13, Latakia – seven, Aleppo – seven, Hama – two. The Turkish part of the representation recorded 15 facts of the opening of fire in the provinces: Latakia – 12, Aleppo – three”, – the report said.

It is noted that during the day the reconciliation Center did not conduct any humanitarian actions.

