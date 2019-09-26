The US is losing to Russia in Syria, trying to somehow “stab” with sanctions for its failures, Oleg Morozov, member of the Federation Council international committee, told on Thursday.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions against one Russian company, three citizens of the Russian Federation and five ships, believing that they violated the sanctions regime on Syria, creating a scheme for the delivery of aviation fuel to the country, according to a release by the US Treasury released on Thursday.

“In Syria, the US is fiercely competing with Russia. And they are losing this competition. And the whole world sees it. Therefore, every bast is on the line. Even so, we will prick Russia, since it doesn’t work otherwise,” said Morozov.

According to him, Russia will definitely respond to this attack of Washington. “For example, we will recapture another part of Syrian territory from the terrorists,” the senator said.

