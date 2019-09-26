Since 2016, Lower Saxony has received about 91,000 relatives of asylum seekers as a result of the introduction of the family reunification program.

From January 1 to July 31, 2019, according to the state government’s response to a small request from the AfD faction, statistics show 17,590 migrants.

The reason for the request, according to AfD, was the tense situation in the housing market in the state.

“If this policy remains as uncontrollable as before, the housing market will not be able to recover for decades”, – said Stephan Bothe, social policy spokesman for AfD Group.

The collapse of the housing market is a logical consequence of the destructive migration policy of the federal government.

Tags: refugees; Saxony