Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised to prepare a response to the non-issuance of visas to members of the Russian delegation for participation in the events of the UN General Assembly.

“We will prepare . Do not deprive us of the opportunity to make a surprise”, – Lavrov said.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that some members of the Russian delegation did not receive US visas for “technical reasons”. At the same time, the diplomat found Washington’s explanations untenable.

The Kremlin expressed concern about what happened as a “disturbing and unacceptable” situation. In turn, Lavrov called the refusal to issue visas a shame.

Tags: america; Russia; Sergey Lavrov; visa