British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that, if necessary, he will withdraw the country from the EU on October 31 without a deal.

“I want Brexit to be implemented, and the people want us to come out on October 31 … I hope that we will come out with an agreement, but if necessary, we will just go out,” Johnson said, speaking on Wednesday in parliament.

He noted that parliament is “paralyzed” because many “just don’t want Brexit.”

Tags: big Brexit vote; Boris Johnson; Brexit; Brexit 'deal or no deal'; Brexit agreement; news; UK